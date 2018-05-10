Akron RubberDucks vs. Erie SeaWolves

Canal Park 300 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

5/10-5/13 Akron RubberDucks vs. Erie Seawolves 

Cheer on the Akron RubberDucks, our minor league baseball team affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. Canal Park, 300 S. Main St., Akron. $8-$9. For tickets and game times, visit akronrubberducks.com.

Canal Park 300 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
