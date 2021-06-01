Akron RubberDucks vs. Erie SeaWolves

to

Canal Park 300 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Tags

330Homes Spring 2020

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Calendar of events

Friday

May 28, 2021

Saturday

May 29, 2021

Sunday

May 30, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours

330Tix Button

restaurant guide right rail