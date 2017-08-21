Akron RubberDucks vs Harrisburg Senators

to Google Calendar - Akron RubberDucks vs Harrisburg Senators - 2017-08-21 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Akron RubberDucks vs Harrisburg Senators - 2017-08-21 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Akron RubberDucks vs Harrisburg Senators - 2017-08-21 00:00:00 iCalendar - Akron RubberDucks vs Harrisburg Senators - 2017-08-21 00:00:00

Canal Park 300 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Cheer on the Akron RubberDucks, our minor league baseball team affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. Canal Park, 300 S. Main St., Akron. $5-$25. For tickets and game times, visit www.akronrubberducks.com.

Info
Canal Park 300 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
to Google Calendar - Akron RubberDucks vs Harrisburg Senators - 2017-08-21 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Akron RubberDucks vs Harrisburg Senators - 2017-08-21 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Akron RubberDucks vs Harrisburg Senators - 2017-08-21 00:00:00 iCalendar - Akron RubberDucks vs Harrisburg Senators - 2017-08-21 00:00:00

Tags

connect

                                                    

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

August 16, 2017

Thursday

August 17, 2017

Friday

August 18, 2017

  • -

    The Alley behind Main Street Cafe , 17 Public Square, Medina, Ohio 44256

Saturday

August 19, 2017

  • -

    Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

Sunday

August 20, 2017

Monday

August 21, 2017

Tuesday

August 22, 2017

  • -

    Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

Search Events Submit Yours

Restaurant Search