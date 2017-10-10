Akron screening, new documentary, "BLIMP! Sports, broadcasting and the Goodyear airship"

to Google Calendar - Akron screening, new documentary, "BLIMP! Sports, broadcasting and the Goodyear airship" - 2017-10-10 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Akron screening, new documentary, "BLIMP! Sports, broadcasting and the Goodyear airship" - 2017-10-10 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Akron screening, new documentary, "BLIMP! Sports, broadcasting and the Goodyear airship" - 2017-10-10 18:30:00 iCalendar - Akron screening, new documentary, "BLIMP! Sports, broadcasting and the Goodyear airship" - 2017-10-10 18:30:00

Daum Theatre, University of Akron campus E. Buchtel Ave., Akron, Ohio 44325

Akron Screening, New Documentary, "BLIMP! Sports, broadcasting and the Goodyear airship." If you love the blimp or just want to find out more about it and that great aerial sports shot, you'll want to come, Tuesday, October 10, at 6:30 p.m. at Daum Theatre on the University of Akron campus with a special reception afterward at the Kolbe Hall TV Studio. Everything is free and open to the public, but reservations suggested mskaggs@uakron.edu. Questions? Contact Kathleen Endres (endres@uakron.edu, 330-972-6846). This will be the only opportunity to meet the experts in the film and the production team.

Info
Daum Theatre, University of Akron campus E. Buchtel Ave., Akron, Ohio 44325 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
330-972-6846
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Akron screening, new documentary, "BLIMP! Sports, broadcasting and the Goodyear airship" - 2017-10-10 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Akron screening, new documentary, "BLIMP! Sports, broadcasting and the Goodyear airship" - 2017-10-10 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Akron screening, new documentary, "BLIMP! Sports, broadcasting and the Goodyear airship" - 2017-10-10 18:30:00 iCalendar - Akron screening, new documentary, "BLIMP! Sports, broadcasting and the Goodyear airship" - 2017-10-10 18:30:00
connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

September 28, 2017

Friday

September 29, 2017

Saturday

September 30, 2017

Sunday

October 1, 2017

Monday

October 2, 2017

Tuesday

October 3, 2017

Wednesday

October 4, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

Restaurant Search