Akron Screening, New Documentary, "BLIMP! Sports, broadcasting and the Goodyear airship." If you love the blimp or just want to find out more about it and that great aerial sports shot, you'll want to come, Tuesday, October 10, at 6:30 p.m. at Daum Theatre on the University of Akron campus with a special reception afterward at the Kolbe Hall TV Studio. Everything is free and open to the public, but reservations suggested mskaggs@uakron.edu. Questions? Contact Kathleen Endres (endres@uakron.edu, 330-972-6846). This will be the only opportunity to meet the experts in the film and the production team.