Much of this music, delivered by the orchestra and a powerful chorus, is familiar to almost every American. The Akron Symphony performs some of Wagner’s most joyous and rhapsodic music for the first time. The University of Akron’s E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 8 p.m. $12.50-$60. www.akronsymphony.org.
Akron Symphony Orchestra presents: Die Meistersinger
The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Ken Duke Stadium
Saturday
Medina Public Square
Sunday
Monday
Tuesday
