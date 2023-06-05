Akron urban League Summer Camp

WE ARE NOW ACCEPTING REGISTRATIONS FOR SUMMER CAMP 2023!

The Akron Urban League offers a fun-filled, educational summer camp for children entering grades 3-6. This year’s summer camp, your children will learn new skills and enjoy eight weeks of academic and creative experiences. There will be field trips, sports, games, and more.

Camp runs June 5- August 4, 2023, from 8:30-4:00, Monday through Friday.

Before receiving scholarship funding, the cost is $100 per week or $700 for all eight weeks. If you are selecting the eight week plan, a $350 payment for the first four weeks is due on Wednesday, May 31, and a $350 payment for the second four weeks is due on Friday, July 14. For those that opt to pay weekly, payment is due each Monday of camp. PayPal is preferred, but cash and check are accepted.

There is a discount for multiple children in the same household. $1200 for two children for eight weeks and $1600 for three children for eight weeks. If you are selecting the multiple child discount eight week plan, 50% payment for the first four weeks is due on Wednesday, May 31, and 50% payment for the second four weeks is due on Friday, July 14.

