Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. The Akron Walk to End Alzheimer's will be held at Canal Park, home of the Akron RubberDucks!
Akron Walk to End Alzheimer's
Canal Place 520 S. Main Street, Akron, Ohio
