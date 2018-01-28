1/28 Akron Youth Orchestra’s Winter Concert% The Akron Youth Philharmonic and the Akron Youth Symphony join for their annual winter concert. The first half of the performance features the Youth Philharmonic, under the direction of Douglas A. Bayda. Following intermission, the Youth Symphony, under the direction of Eric Benjamin, takes the stage. Tallmadge High School, 140 N. Monroe Road, Tallmadge. 3 p.m. $10. akronsymphony.org