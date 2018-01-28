Akron Youth Orchestra’s Winter Concert

Google Calendar - Akron Youth Orchestra’s Winter Concert - 2018-01-28 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Akron Youth Orchestra’s Winter Concert - 2018-01-28 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Akron Youth Orchestra’s Winter Concert - 2018-01-28 00:00:00 iCalendar - Akron Youth Orchestra’s Winter Concert - 2018-01-28 00:00:00

Tallmadge High School 140 N. Monroe Road, City of Tallmadge, Ohio

1/28 Akron Youth Orchestra’s Winter Concert% The Akron Youth Philharmonic and the Akron Youth Symphony join for their annual winter concert. The first half of the performance features the Youth Philharmonic, under the direction of Douglas A. Bayda. Following intermission, the Youth Symphony, under the direction of Eric Benjamin, takes the stage. Tallmadge High School, 140 N. Monroe Road, Tallmadge. 3 p.m. $10. akronsymphony.org

Info
Tallmadge High School 140 N. Monroe Road, City of Tallmadge, Ohio
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, This & That
Google Calendar - Akron Youth Orchestra’s Winter Concert - 2018-01-28 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Akron Youth Orchestra’s Winter Concert - 2018-01-28 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Akron Youth Orchestra’s Winter Concert - 2018-01-28 00:00:00 iCalendar - Akron Youth Orchestra’s Winter Concert - 2018-01-28 00:00:00

Tags

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

January 18, 2018

Friday

January 19, 2018

Saturday

January 20, 2018

Sunday

January 21, 2018

Monday

January 22, 2018

Tuesday

January 23, 2018

Wednesday

January 24, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail