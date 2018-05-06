Akron Youth Symphony Spring Concert

Google Calendar - Akron Youth Symphony Spring Concert - 2018-05-06 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Akron Youth Symphony Spring Concert - 2018-05-06 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Akron Youth Symphony Spring Concert - 2018-05-06 15:00:00 iCalendar - Akron Youth Symphony Spring Concert - 2018-05-06 15:00:00

Giese Center for the Performing Arts, University of Mount Union 1972 Clark Ave, Akron, Ohio 44601

The youth symphony closes out its performance season with a Spring Concert at the University of Mount Union under Music Director Eric Benjamin, featuring a solo by the 2018 Akron Youth Symphony Concerto Competition winner. University of Mount Union, Giese Center for the Performing Arts, 1972 Clark Ave., Alliance. 3 p.m. $10. akronsymphony.org

Info
Giese Center for the Performing Arts, University of Mount Union 1972 Clark Ave, Akron, Ohio 44601
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, This & That
Google Calendar - Akron Youth Symphony Spring Concert - 2018-05-06 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Akron Youth Symphony Spring Concert - 2018-05-06 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Akron Youth Symphony Spring Concert - 2018-05-06 15:00:00 iCalendar - Akron Youth Symphony Spring Concert - 2018-05-06 15:00:00

Tags

subscribe $9

Subscribe to Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter today:

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

May 2, 2018

Thursday

May 3, 2018

Friday

May 4, 2018

Saturday

May 5, 2018

Sunday

May 6, 2018

Monday

May 7, 2018

Tuesday

May 8, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail