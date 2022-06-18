Akron Zoo's first Brew event of 2022

The Akron Zoo is hosting the first Brew at the Zoo of 2022 on Saturday, June 18 from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. Brew at the Zoo will also take place on July 16, Sept. 10, Oct. 1 and Dec. 8 this year.

The June Brew at the Zoo is themed “Luau” and guests will be able to enjoy the zoo after hours while sampling beer and wine from local breweries and wineries. Tickets include eight tastings. VIP tickets are also available, which include early entrance at 6 p.m., 12 tastings and a full-size beer.

Breweries for June include Akronym Brewing, Brighten Brewing, Collision Bend Brewing Company, Eighty-Three Brewery, Hoppin' Frog Brewery, Lock 15 Brewing, Long Drink, Maize Valley Winery and Craft Brewery, Missing Falls Brewery, Nauti Vine Winery, R. Shea Brewing, Shale Brewing Company, Unplugged Brewing Company and Urban Artifact. Food trucks will also be on-grounds, including Dr Hibachi, Johnny Lóte’s Latin Street Corn and Twisted Grill & Grind.

Tickets are now on sale at akronzoo.org/brew-at-the-zoo. Akron Zoo members are $30 and non-members are $35. Designated driver tickets are available for $19 for Akron Zoo members and $24 for non-members. A limited number of special VIP tickets are available at $45. VIP designated driver tickets are $27.

Brew at the Zoo is a 21 and older only event. Infants and children will not be admitted into the event.