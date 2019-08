What: Walking tour of Copley Road

Date: August 27, 2019

Walk Start: 6:00PM

Walk End: 7:30PM

Meeting Location: Kerr Park

Parking: Nome Avenue

Accessibility: No hills this time around. The Trolley will carry us for a portion of the walk.

Route:

1. Kerr Park

2. Copley Rd Business District

3. Library

4. Buchtel H. S.

5. Mr. Pantry mural

7. Summit Historical Society, John Brown House

Register for the free event at http://bit.ly/CopleyRoad, space is limited.