Alcohol Ink Workshop

Bella Moxie Company 236 West Liberty Street https://bellamoxiecompany.com/contact-us/, Akron, Ohio 44256

Monogram Alcohol Ink Framed Art Workshop - participants choose a monogram to keep or to gift in this instructor led class. All materials included, light refreshments served.

Thursday 5/11/23, Medina OH

Limited space available.

#handcrafted #woodworking #medina #resin #workshop #latelierforyou #knadesigns #iiart

