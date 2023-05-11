Alcohol Ink Workshop
Bella Moxie Company 236 West Liberty Street https://bellamoxiecompany.com/contact-us/, Akron, Ohio 44256
Monogram Alcohol Ink Framed Art Workshop - participants choose a monogram to keep or to gift in this instructor led class. All materials included, light refreshments served.
Thursday 5/11/23, Medina OH
Limited space available.
