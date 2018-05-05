Ales on Rails Beer Tasting Excursion: Session Ales

What’s a session beer? It’s brewed with a relatively low alcohol by the volume that you can sip during long sessions in the summer heat. Climb aboard for a two-hour train ride through the Cuyahoga National Valley Park while you enjoy five beer selections and five light appetizers by Moe’s Restaurant. Commemorative glasses are included. This excursion is for passengers 21 and over only. Rockside Station, 7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence. 7:30-9:30 p.m. $50-$94. cvsr.com