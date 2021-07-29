"Altar Boyz"

This musical comedy about a fictitious Christian boy band from Ohio concludes Porthouse Theatre's season, playing on select dates. Porthouse Theatre, 3143 O'Neil Road, Cuyahoga Falls. Sundays 2 p.m., Tuesdays-Saturdays 8 p.m. $30-$35 single tickets. kent.edu/porthouse
Porthouse Theatre 1145 W. Steels Corners Road, Akron, Ohio 44221
