We're going ON THE ALTAR on Saturday, October 22nd at 10am.

Join Neechy and Kelly along with other women who desire to stand together in prayer.

Text ONTHEALTAR to 313-634-6699

Bring your cousins, mother, grandmother, nieces and friends.

Seating is limited. Registration is FREE at https://bit.ly/3RcEmWZ.

If you'd like to volunteer, visit https://bit.ly/3LExTTB.