Alzheimer's Stories: A Concert of Hope

Cultural Center for the Arts 1001 Market Ave. N, Akron, Ohio 44702

Join us for an evening of inspiring choral music addressing a disease that will reach a global crisis by the year 2050. The centerpiece of the program is Robert S. Cohen's Alzheimer's Stories. The work was commissioned by the Susquehanna Valley Chorale and is based on chorus members' recollections of their loved ones' journey with Alzheimer's. The VOCI chorus and chamber orchestra will perform additional songs of hope and inspiration.

Cultural Center for the Arts 1001 Market Ave. N, Akron, Ohio 44702
Concerts & Live Music
3304551000
