Join us for an evening of inspiring choral music addressing a disease that will reach a global crisis by the year 2050. The centerpiece of the program is Robert S. Cohen's Alzheimer's Stories. The work was commissioned by the Susquehanna Valley Chorale and is based on chorus members' recollections of their loved ones' journey with Alzheimer's. The VOCI chorus and chamber orchestra will perform additional songs of hope and inspiration.
Alzheimer's Stories: A Concert of Hope
Cultural Center for the Arts 1001 Market Ave. N, Akron, Ohio 44702
Cultural Center for the Arts 1001 Market Ave. N, Akron, Ohio 44702 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
Thursday
-
Walk with the Spirits of the Past
-
Medina Public Square
Friday
-
Charity & FundraisersWomen's Board of Catholic Charities
-
-
Health & WellnessNIH’s All of Us Journey Comes to Summa Health Barberton
-
-
Walk with the Spirits of the Past
-
Medina Public Square
Saturday
-
Medina Farmers Market presented by PNC
-
Medina Public Square
-
Fashion & Trunk ShowsBoutique Hop
-
-
Kids & Family2017 Akron Baby, Tot and Bigger Show
-
-
Kids & FamilyAkron Baby, Tots & Bigger Show 2017
-
Sunday
-
Charity & FundraisersCARDBOARD BOAT RACE
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Kids & Family This & ThatSummer Is Not Over Fireworks
-