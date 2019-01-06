Amateur Photography Exhibit Reception

F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm 1828 Smith Road, Akron, Ohio 44313

Join Summit Metro Parks, meet the photographers, enjoy light refreshments and see the natural beauty of the Metro Parks through the eyes and cameras of folks like you. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 1-3 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org

