Join the American Red Cross of Summit, Portage and Medina Counties for an evening of fun, food and friends at the 2017 Power of the Purse, a benefit auction to help local families prevent, prepare for and cope with emergencies.

The evening includes a silent auction of theme-filled purses, many with designer names like Coach, Vera Bradley and Kate Spade.

Hors d'oeuvres, dessert, wine and soft drinks will be provided.