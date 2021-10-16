Amy Swartele: Supernormal

Massillon Museum 121 Lincoln Way East, Massillon, Ohio 44646

"Amy Swartele: Supernormal" will be on view from October 16 through December 1, 2021. Join us for the exhibition reception on October 16, from 5:30-8:00 p.m. The paintings in "Supernormal" playfully meld the familiar and the strange: they dismantle the false dichotomy of “normal vs. “weird”.

massilon museum
Art & Exhibitions
330-833-4061
