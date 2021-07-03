An American Celebration

to

Blossom Music Center 1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio

Enjoy patriotic tunes like “An American Fanfare,” “1812 Overture’ and “Stars and Stripes Forever” performed by the Cleveland Orchestra as part of this year’s Blossom Music Festival, as well as a fireworks show. Blossom Music Center, 1145 W. Steels Corners Road, Cuyahoga Falls. 8 p.m. $25-$45. clevelandorchestra.com

Info

Blossom Music Center 1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - An American Celebration - 2021-07-03 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - An American Celebration - 2021-07-03 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - An American Celebration - 2021-07-03 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - An American Celebration - 2021-07-03 20:00:00 ical

Tags

Homes Summer 21

tix

restaurant guide right rail

Calendar of events

Thursday

July 1, 2021

Friday

July 2, 2021

  • Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330

    -

    Lock 3 Park

Saturday

July 3, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required