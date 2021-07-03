An American Celebration

Enjoy patriotic tunes like “An American Fanfare,” “1812 Overture’ and “Stars and Stripes Forever” performed by the Cleveland Orchestra as part of this year’s Blossom Music Festival, as well as a fireworks show. Blossom Music Center, 1145 W. Steels Corners Road, Cuyahoga Falls. 8 p.m. $25-$45. clevelandorchestra.com