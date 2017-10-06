An Evening with Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul

Google Calendar - An Evening with Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul - 2017-10-06 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - An Evening with Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul - 2017-10-06 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - An Evening with Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul - 2017-10-06 20:00:00 iCalendar - An Evening with Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul - 2017-10-06 20:00:00

Hard Rock Rocksino, Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067

Enjoy a night with legendary member of the E-street Band, star of “The Sopranos” and host of “The Underground Garage,” Little Steven and The Disciples of Soul. Hard Rock Rocksino, Northfield Park, Hard Rock Live, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 8 p.m. $40-$75. For tickets, visit www.livenation.com.

Info
Hard Rock Rocksino, Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
Google Calendar - An Evening with Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul - 2017-10-06 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - An Evening with Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul - 2017-10-06 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - An Evening with Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul - 2017-10-06 20:00:00 iCalendar - An Evening with Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul - 2017-10-06 20:00:00

Tags

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

October 4, 2017

Thursday

October 5, 2017

Friday

October 6, 2017

Saturday

October 7, 2017

Sunday

October 8, 2017

Monday

October 9, 2017

Tuesday

October 10, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

Restaurant Search

subscribe today