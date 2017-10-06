Enjoy a night with legendary member of the E-street Band, star of “The Sopranos” and host of “The Underground Garage,” Little Steven and The Disciples of Soul. Hard Rock Rocksino, Northfield Park, Hard Rock Live, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 8 p.m. $40-$75. For tickets, visit www.livenation.com.
An Evening with Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul
Hard Rock Rocksino, Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067
Wednesday
-
Charity & FundraisersRaise money for The Up Side of Downs while you eat
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicSkipper's Alley @ Cuyahoga Valley National Park Concert Series
-
-
Theater & Dance“Bonnie & Clyde”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Food & Drink Kids & Family This & ThatHigh Arts Festival
-
Thursday
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Kids & Family51st Annual Ohio Mart
-
Theater & Dance“Bonnie & Clyde”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Food & Drink Kids & Family This & ThatHigh Arts Festival
-
Friday
-
Health & WellnessSummit Senior Expo 2017
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsIn The Pink, an Art Show Benefiting The Gathering Place
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsJewelry Trunk Show with Catherine Davies Paetz
-
-
Medina High School Homecoming
-
Ken Duke Stadium
Saturday
-
Festivals & FairsAFRO Out 2017
-
-
Charity & Fundraisers25th Annual Northeast Ohio Walk for Wishes
-
-
Medina Farmers Market presented by PNC
-
Medina Public Square
-
Health & WellnessHale Harvest 5k
-
Sunday
-
Charity & FundraisersKidney Foundation of Ohio Harvest Walk & 5K
-
-
Festivals & FairsHarvest Festival
-
Monday
-
Outdoor Activities This & That54th Annual Fall Hiking Spree
-
Tuesday
-
Outdoor Activities This & That54th Annual Fall Hiking Spree
-