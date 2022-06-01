Angry Cow Poetry in the Rialto Living Room

The Rialto Theatre 1000 Kenmore Blvd, Akron, Ohio 44314

Monthly Spoken Word Event on Kenmore Boulevard. With featured poet and open mic. Every first Wednesday.

