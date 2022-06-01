Monthly Spoken Word Event on Kenmore Boulevard. With featured poet and open mic. Every first Wednesday.
Angry Cow Poetry in the Rialto Living Room
to
The Rialto Theatre 1000 Kenmore Blvd, Akron, Ohio 44314
