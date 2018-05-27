FREE annual walking tour of the former Anna Dean Farm built by Barberton town founder O.C. Barber between 1909-1915. Included are interior tours of the Barber Barn No.1 and the Piggery. The walk covers the west side of the farm, where most of the remaining farm buildings are located. Known as America's finest farm, while in operation, the impressive Beaux Art style buildings are a site to see! Barn No. 1 resembles a castle with its arched entryway tower. Event is held rain or shine.
Anna Dean Farm 28th Walking Tour
O.C. Barberton Pig Barn 248 East Robinson Avenue, City of Barberton, Ohio 44203
