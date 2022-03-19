ANNE E DECHANT

to

The Rialto Theatre 1000 Kenmore Blvd, Akron, Ohio 44314

A special VIP Event, and one you can keep! This live show will be recorded, mixed, mastered, and delivered to all in attendance! After enjoying a delicious meal, Anne E. DeChant and her band will take the stage. Sit back and revel in her original music, sing along if you like, feel the vibe of every song, up close and in the beautiful setting of the historic Rialto. Visit The Rialto Theatre website for further info!!

Info

Concerts & Live Music
