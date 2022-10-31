Embrace the holiday by joining the costume contest then watching this classic film. Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N, Canton. Costume contest 6:45 p.m. & screening 7:30 p.m. $20. cantonpalacetheatre.org
Annual Film Showing: “The Rocky Horror Picture Show”
Canton Palace Theatre 605 Market Ave. , Canton, Ohio
Canton Palace Theatre 605 Market Ave. , Canton, Ohio
Thursday
-
Theater & Dance“Evil Dead: The Musical”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions“Carry On: A Century of Swing”
-
Friday
-
Art & ExhibitionsCVAC: Student & Faculty Exhibition
-
Comedy Theater & DanceMurder on Broadway - An Original Comedic Play
-
Saturday
-
Art & ExhibitionsCVAC: Student & Faculty Exhibition
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: