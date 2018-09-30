Gervasi will be awash in fall colors and Italian flavors for this event benefiting the United Way of Greater Stark County. Many activities require cash only for participation, and Gervasi does not have an ATM on site. Gervasi Vineyard & Italian Bistro, 1700 55th St. NE, Canton. 11-4 p.m. Free. gervasivineyard.com
Annual Grape Harvest Festival: Festa Gervasi
Gervasi Vineyard 1700 55th Street NE, Canton, Ohio 44721
