An Armchair Traveler's Trip to Mount Everest

Short description: This presentation by guest speaker Karen Eckart covers a brief history of climbing Mount Everest, as well as a multitude of stories about peoples' attempts to reach the summit.

Description: After reading the book, "Into Thin Air" by Jon Krakauer, Karen became obsessed with Mount Everest. In particular, she wanted to know why do people do this?

This presentation covers a brief history of climbing Mount Everest, as well as a multitude of stories about peoples' attempts to reach the summit of Mount Everest.

An extensive bibliography of books and videos will help make your own journey (in safety and warmth) from the comfort of your Library!