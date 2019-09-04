Art Against Addiction is an art auction sponsored by Torchbearers that benefits a local charity dedicated to helping individuals suffering from mental health/addiction issues or who are in recovery. This year’s proceeds will benefit the group Running2BWell, an organization that provides running as an outlet and resource to those battling addiction and mental health issues.

Art Against Addiction is unique in that it benefits both those suffering from addiction or mental health issues in our community, as well local artists. Artists who donate one of their pieces to the auction can accept 50% of the proceeds from the sale of their art. This year’s event will also feature a 50/50 raffle and live and silent auctions.

Art Against Addiction is free to the public. However, small voluntary donations as entry into the event are greatly appreciated. Heavy appetizers will be served.