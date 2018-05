5/5 & 5/6 Art, Craft and Herb Fair

This annual two-day fundraiser event is sponsored by the Quail Hollow Volunteer Association. The Quail Hollow Herb Society's plant sale offers over 150 varieties of culinary and decorative herbs and flowering plants. Artisans are stationed on all three floors and the surrounding lawn of the historic Stewart house. Food and snacks will be available. Quail Hollow Manor, 13480 Congress Lake Ave., Hartville. Free. starkparks.com