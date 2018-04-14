Art & Exercise - Cardboard Castles & Crunch Time Workouts

Parents, you and your children age 6 to 12 are invited to participate in a series of two hour fun events featuring art experiences for your children and health and wellness fun and information for you! In this event, children create either a stone-like or fairy castle by decorating and painting a cardboard form they can fold and take home to play with anywhere! Adults learns how to incorporate exercise into their daily routine without having to schedule extra time to fit in a workout anywhere! $30 for parent & child, $10 each additional child, all supplies and equipment included!