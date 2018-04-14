Parents, you and your children age 6 to 12 are invited to participate in a series of two hour fun events featuring art experiences for your children and health and wellness fun and information for you! In this event, children create either a stone-like or fairy castle by decorating and painting a cardboard form they can fold and take home to play with anywhere! Adults learns how to incorporate exercise into their daily routine without having to schedule extra time to fit in a workout anywhere! $30 for parent & child, $10 each additional child, all supplies and equipment included!
Art & Exercise - Cardboard Castles & Crunch Time Workouts
Build A Body Personal Training, LLC 3339 Miller Park Road, Suite A, Akron, Ohio 44312
Build A Body Personal Training, LLC 3339 Miller Park Road, Suite A, Akron, Ohio 44312 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Health & Wellness, Kids & Family
