Parents, you and your children age 6 to 12 are invited to participate in a series of two hour fun events featuring art experiences for your children and health and wellness fun and information for you! In this event, children create bright impact glow in the dark artwork! Adults learn how small exercise and diet changes can make a big impact on their daily health! $30 for parent & child, $10 each additional child, all supplies and equipment included!
Art & Exercise - Chalk Art & Changes
Build A Body Personal Training, LLC 3339 Miller Park Road, Suite A, Akron, Ohio 44312
Build A Body Personal Training, LLC 3339 Miller Park Road, Suite A, Akron, Ohio 44312
Art & Exhibitions, Health & Wellness, Kids & Family
