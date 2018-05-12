Art & Exercise - Making Mono Prints & Mindfulness

Build A Body Personal Training, LLC 3339 Miller Park Road, Suite A, Akron, Ohio 44312

Parents, you and your children age 6 to 12 are invited to participate in a series of two hour fun events featuring art experiences for your children and health and wellness fun and information for you! In this event, children learn to create unique mono prints using a variety of media! Adults learn how mindful habits create unique lifestyle changes! $30 for parent & child, $10 each additional child, all supplies and equipment included!

Art & Exhibitions, Health & Wellness, Kids & Family
3303619199
