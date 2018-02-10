Art & Exercise - Super Heroes & Super-Sized Health

to Google Calendar - Art & Exercise - Super Heroes & Super-Sized Health - 2018-02-10 09:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Art & Exercise - Super Heroes & Super-Sized Health - 2018-02-10 09:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Art & Exercise - Super Heroes & Super-Sized Health - 2018-02-10 09:30:00 iCalendar - Art & Exercise - Super Heroes & Super-Sized Health - 2018-02-10 09:30:00

Build A Body Personal Training, LLC 3339 Miller Park Road, Suite A, Akron, Ohio 44312

Parents, you and your children age 6 to 12 are invited to participate in a series of two hour fun events featuring art experiences for your children and health and wellness fun and information for you! In this event, children paint portraits featuring themselves as super heroes! Adults spend time learning how to become their own "health super hero!" $30 for parent & child, $10 each additional child, all supplies and equipment included!

Info
Build A Body Personal Training, LLC 3339 Miller Park Road, Suite A, Akron, Ohio 44312 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Health & Wellness, Kids & Family
330-361-9199
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Art & Exercise - Super Heroes & Super-Sized Health - 2018-02-10 09:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Art & Exercise - Super Heroes & Super-Sized Health - 2018-02-10 09:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Art & Exercise - Super Heroes & Super-Sized Health - 2018-02-10 09:30:00 iCalendar - Art & Exercise - Super Heroes & Super-Sized Health - 2018-02-10 09:30:00
connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Monday

January 8, 2018

Tuesday

January 9, 2018

Wednesday

January 10, 2018

Thursday

January 11, 2018

Friday

January 12, 2018

Saturday

January 13, 2018

Sunday

January 14, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail