Art Exhibition: Barbertoons by Leo Michael

BARBERTOONS

White Rabbit Galleries is pleased to announce our next solo exhibition featuring the artwork of Leo Michael! This show will feature a collection of cartoons drawn by Leo and previously published in The Barberton Herald. If you've ever read this newpaper publication you're bound to recognize manny of these drawings! There will also be a few new cartoons on display. Join us for our opening night reception on Sept 22nd from 4pm-8pm. Free admission.

