Art Exhibition Opening: The Last Garden by Maria Uhase

THE LAST GARDEN

White Rabbit Galleries is pleased to announce our next solo exhibition featuring the artwork of Maria Uhase! This show will feature a series of nature-based images that together create a type of imaginary garden, and touch on how our literal gardens may be the last due to rapid climate change. Join us for our opening night reception on Sept 22nd from 4pm-8pm. Free admission and refreshments available.

White Rabbit Galleries is a non-profit 501(c)(3) community art center located at 571 W. Tuscarawas Ave, in Barberton, Ohio. Admission to our art galleries are always free. Join us for public hours - Th-Fr 4pm-7pm and Sat 11am-7pm.