The Art of French Music

Akron Summit County Public Library 60 S. High St., Akron. , Akron, Ohio

Presented by ORMACO (Ohio Regional Music and Arts Cultural Outreach). This concert is free and open to the public. Take a dive into the culture, with music of French composers and slides of French art. Music performed by Jane Berkner, flute; Eric Charnofsky, piano; and the Cleveland Orchestra musicians Jody Guinn, harp; Lisa Boyko, viola and Brian Thornton, cello.

Akron Summit County Public Library 60 S. High St., Akron. , Akron, Ohio
Concerts & Live Music
