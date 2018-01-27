Art Garfunkel

Canton Palace Theatre 605 Market Ave. , Canton, Ohio

Blessed with what the New York Times described as a “beautiful countertenor,” Garfunkel has made an indelible mark on the music world as both a solo artist and one-half of the unrivaled Simon & Garfunkel. He has also enjoyed a successful film career, published a book of poetry and released 12 solo albums. Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N, Canton. 8 p.m. $51-$81. cantonpalacetheatre.org

Canton Palace Theatre 605 Market Ave. , Canton, Ohio
