Art Gone Wild Family Free Day

to Google Calendar - Art Gone Wild Family Free Day - 2018-05-19 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Art Gone Wild Family Free Day - 2018-05-19 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Art Gone Wild Family Free Day - 2018-05-19 10:00:00 iCalendar - Art Gone Wild Family Free Day - 2018-05-19 10:00:00

Canton Museum of Art 1001 Market Avenue North, Canton, Ohio 44702

Join Canton Museum of Art for an African safari at the Art Gone Wild Free Family Day, featuring art activities, a scavenger hunt and live animals. This event is sure to be fun for all ages. Registration is required. Canton Museum of Art, 1001 Market Ave. N, Canton. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. cantonart.org

Info
Canton Museum of Art 1001 Market Avenue North, Canton, Ohio 44702 View Map
Art Gone Wild Free Family Day, Events in The 330, Kids & Family, This & That
to Google Calendar - Art Gone Wild Family Free Day - 2018-05-19 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Art Gone Wild Family Free Day - 2018-05-19 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Art Gone Wild Family Free Day - 2018-05-19 10:00:00 iCalendar - Art Gone Wild Family Free Day - 2018-05-19 10:00:00

Tags

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

May 16, 2018

Thursday

May 17, 2018

Friday

May 18, 2018

Saturday

May 19, 2018

Sunday

May 20, 2018

Monday

May 21, 2018

Tuesday

May 22, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail

cover archive teaser