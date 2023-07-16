Art in the Park
Medina Square 2 Public Square, Medina, Ohio 44256
Set in Medina's charming Courthouse Square, Artists' exhibits are arranged around the park's gazebo, the central focus of the historic Public Square Area. Spend the day perusing artists' paintings, sculptures, photo's and other works, grab lunch at one of the local eateries. Hopefully, you'll find a favorite piece for that empty wall you've been meaning to fill!
