Community Support Services’ annual Art of Recovery will be celebrated through a virtual auction of client artwork from March 7-11 and during a live virtual event at 6 p.m. March 11 on the CSS website (www.cssbh.org) and Facebook page. The online auction will feature more than 60 original artworks, all professionally framed. Bidding will be open from noon on March 7 through 7 p.m. on March 11. Seventy-five percent of the proceeds will go to the artists, while 25% will be reinvested into the Expressive Arts Therapy program. The live event will highlight the artwork and feature words from the artists, CSS CEO Bob Stokes, Honorary Chair Larry Vuillemin, and Expressive Arts Administrator Lacy Vitko. For more details, visit www.cssbh.org/art-of-recovery.

Art & Exhibitions, Charity & Fundraisers
