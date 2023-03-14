Community Support Services (CSS) will celebrate the role of artistic expression in recovery during the eighth annual Art of Recovery event, presented by Klein’s Pharmacy. The event is set for 5:30 p.m. March 14 at Akron Art Museum.

Art of Recovery showcases the artistic creations of CSS clients, all of whom live with severe and persistent mental illness. The event also aims to break down the stigma associated with mental illness.

Art of Recovery will kick off with an online auction prior to the in-person event. Bidding for the 45 pieces of professionally framed, client-created artwork will begin at 4 p.m. March 10 at https://bidpal.net/artofrecovery2023. The auction will wrap up at 7:15 p.m. March 14.

Those attending are invited to meet the artists, learn more about CSS’s art therapy program and bid on the displayed artwork while enjoying heavy hors d’oeuvres from A Taste of Excellence. Music will be provided by 91.3 FM The Summit, and the museum galleries will be open for viewing from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 before Feb. 14 and $65 thereafter at https://bidpal.net/artofrecovery2023.

Seventy-five percent of the art sale proceeds will go directly to the artists, while 25% will be reinvested into CSS’ Expressive Arts Therapy program.