The power of artistic expression and its role in recovery from mental illness will be spotlighted at Community Support Services' fifth annual Art of Recovery. The event will feature a display of more than 50 original artworks that were created by clients in CSS' Expressive Arts Therapy program. All art is professionally framed and available via auction. Seventy-five percent of the proceeds will go directly to the artists, while 25% will be reinvested into the Expressive Arts Therapy program. The Summit 91.3 will provide entertainment via its Rock and Recovery program, and heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served. The honorary chair will be Judge Elinore Marsh Stormer. Ticket prices are $45 to $125. For info and tickets, visit www.cssbh.org/art-of-recovery.