Art + Soul: An Evening with Akron Soul Train (AST)

to

Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Show us love so we can pay the love forward! 

Please join us for our casual, but energizing, 2023 February fundraiser: Art + Soul on Thursday, February 16, from 5:30 - 8:00 pm at Jilly's Music Room. Our event will feature live performances by former and current AST artists, delicious food, a cash bar, and a silent auction! 

Our small, but mighty organization relies on support from funders and individuals like you to keep us moving forward.

All proceeds from Art + Soul will benefit our 2023-2024 artist-in-residence program. This year, 13 artists will be joining us at AST and the money raised will help fund their stipends, exhibitions, and community programming.

Tickets are $25 for non-members and $10 for members. 

*Sponsored by Jilly's Music Room

Info

Art & Exhibitions, Events in The 330, Food & Drink
330-573-0517
