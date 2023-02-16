Art + Soul: An Evening with Akron Soul Train (AST)

Show us love so we can pay the love forward!

Please join us for our casual, but energizing, 2023 February fundraiser: Art + Soul on Thursday, February 16, from 5:30 - 8:00 pm at Jilly's Music Room. Our event will feature live performances by former and current AST artists, delicious food, a cash bar, and a silent auction!

Our small, but mighty organization relies on support from funders and individuals like you to keep us moving forward.

All proceeds from Art + Soul will benefit our 2023-2024 artist-in-residence program. This year, 13 artists will be joining us at AST and the money raised will help fund their stipends, exhibitions, and community programming.

Tickets are $25 for non-members and $10 for members.

*Sponsored by Jilly's Music Room