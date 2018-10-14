Artist Talk by California Artist Chuck Kovacic

Hudson Fine Art & Framing Co. 160 N. Main St. , Hudson, Ohio 44236

Join this award-wining artist as he takes guests on a painting adventure of rural China. He'll be highlighting the "boat people" of Kaipang, the historic river town of Chikan, and the imposing and mysterious Diaolou's guarding their surrounding villages. These unique sites provided subject matter for Chuck and some of the finest and most prominent plein air painters at work today. Hudson Fine Art & Framing Co., 160 N. Main St., Hudson. 2-4 p.m. Free. hudsonfineartandframing.com

Hudson Fine Art & Framing Co. 160 N. Main St. , Hudson, Ohio 44236 View Map
