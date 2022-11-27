Artists Sunday Sing

to

Summit Art Space 140 East Market St., Akron, Ohio 44308

All Program Caroling Event | Free Community Event!

Info

summit art space
Summit Art Space 140 East Market St., Akron, Ohio 44308
Concerts & Live Music
3304347464
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Artists Sunday Sing - 2022-11-27 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Artists Sunday Sing - 2022-11-27 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Artists Sunday Sing - 2022-11-27 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Artists Sunday Sing - 2022-11-27 13:00:00 ical
restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer22

Calendar of events

Wednesday

September 28, 2022

Thursday

September 29, 2022

Friday

September 30, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

tix

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required