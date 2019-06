Join ArtsNow, the Mayor’s Senior Citizens Commission, and Age Friendly Akron for afternoon tea at the Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens Carriage House Reception Hall. We expect a lively discussion on arts and culture in Akron, after which Stan Hywet and ArtsNow invite you to walk the grounds to explore FUSED, the summer art-in-the-garden event.

This event is free, open to the public, and intended for an age 55+ audience.