Arts @ Holy Trinity: Boston Virtuosi

Grammy Award-winning Claudio Ragazzi teams up with Boston Virtuosi members for this exciting concert Sunday, November 10, 4 p.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, located at 50 North Prospect Street, Akron (behind Haven of Rest Ministries). This concert is presented as part of the 2019-2020 Arts @ Holy Trinity Concert Series, now in its 36th season.

Boston Virtuosi is an eclectic, innovative ensemble. Their programming ranges from Haydn to World Music, to newly commissioned and multi-media works, and invariably circles back to serve the heart of their classical repertoire. Nando Michelin also joins the ensemble for this concert, playing an exciting blend of contemporary Tango, Jazz and South American music.

A ticketed Meet-the-Artist Meal is served at 6 p.m. following the concert. Meal tickets are priced at $25 each and can be purchased at artsholytrinity.org. Guest will enjoy a delicious New England-style meal.

The Boston Virtuosi Concert is a free performance; a free-will offering will be received. Concert attendees who join the Arts @ Holy Trinity mailing list will be entered into a drawing to win a $25 gift certificate to Fisher’s Café & Pub. The winner will be announced during the reception (winner does not need to be present).