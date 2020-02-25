Arts @ Holy Trinity: The John Tate Trio

Legendary saxophonist Tony Malaby (recently named one of Downbeat’s “80 Coolest Things in Jazz”) and drummer Charles Rumback join established New York City jazz bassist and composer John Tate for an evening of intimate composed and improvised music. This special performance will premiere multiple new compositions by Tate and is truly an evening not to be missed.

A ticketed Meet-the-Artist Meal is served at 5:30 p.m. before the concert. Meal tickets are priced at $25 each and can be purchased at artsholytrinity.org. Guests will enjoy an authentic Cajun-style meal to celebrate Mardi Gras!

The John Tate Trio Concert is a free performance; doors open 30 minutes prior. A free-will offering will be received. Concert attendees who join the Arts @ Holy Trinity mailing list will be entered into a drawing to win a $25 gift certificate to a local venue. The winner will be announced during the reception (winner does not need to be present).