Arts @ Holy Trinity: Organist Anthony Newman

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church 51 N. Prospect St., Akron, Ohio 44304

Stereo Review voted Newman’s original instrument recording of Beethoven’s Third Piano concerto as “Record of the Year.” Described by Wynton Marsalis as “The High Priest of Bach,” and by Time Magazine as “The High Priest of the Harpsichord,” Anthony Newman continues his 53-year career as America’s leading organist, harpsichordist and Bach specialist. One of the fathers of the historically informed performance movement in the United States, the award-winning Newman is known for his passionate, virtuoso performances of the keyboard works of J.S. Bach. Since 1968, he has challenged the slow, unvarying and reverential 19th century style of playing Bach’s music and has helped restore the original energy to the Baroque repertoire.

The Anthony Newman Concert is a free performance; doors open 30 minutes prior. A free-will offering will be received. Concert attendees who join the Arts @ Holy Trinity mailing list will be entered into a drawing to win a $25 gift certificate to a local venue. The winner will be announced during the reception (winner does not need to be present).

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church 51 N. Prospect St., Akron, Ohio 44304
Concerts & Live Music
3303765154
