Arts @ Holy Trinity: Prism Percussion

In 2011, guest artist Nicholas Pavkovic won the San Francisco Conservatory’s Highsmith Award for orchestral composition. He also serves as the director of the Ross McKee Foundation.

He joins Prism Percussion, the dynamic San Francisco-based percussion duo that regularly performs works by underrepresented composers and demonstrates repertoire for a wide pallet of sounds available to percussionists. The duo’s presence on stage is “both musically and visually stunning,” affirms Jessica Balik of San Francisco Classical Voice. Their passion for percussion chamber music and for collaborating with composers and other musicians led them to create this duo, which fosters the creation of new works.

A ticketed Meet-the-Artist Meal is served at 6 p.m. following the concert. Meal tickets are priced at $25 each and can be purchased at artsholytrinity.org.

The Prism Percussion Concert is a free performance; doors open 30 minutes prior. A free-will offering will be received. Concert attendees who join the Arts @ Holy Trinity mailing list will be entered into a drawing to win a $25 gift certificate to a local venue. The winner will be announced during the reception (winner does not need to be present).